Police Started Criminal Prosecution in Home for Elderly in Pezinok

Bratislava, April 17 (TASR) – The Bratislava police have started criminal prosecution for a misdemeanour of spreading a dangerous contagious human disease in connection with the case of the new coronavirus spread in the home for the elderly in Pezinok (Bratislava region), the Bratislava police report on a social network on Friday.



Police officers are conducting searches in the non-residential premises of the facility, while observing strict security measures, and set up a temporary examination room near the facility.

Because of the situation in the facility, Pezinok Mayor Igor Hianik filed a criminal complaint. A number of clients and workers in the old people’s home have been positively tested for COVID-19 in recent days, with four deaths reported as of Thursday (April 16). In this context, head of Bratislava region Juraj Droba dismissed director of the facility Viola Schmidtova on Thursday.