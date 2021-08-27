Prosecutor: Two Criminal Charges Pressed Against Police Chief Peter Kovarik

Bratislava, August 26 (TASR) – Bratislava Regional Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday pressed charges of misuse of a public official’s powers and obstruction of justice against Police Corps President Peter Kovarik, TASR learnt from Prosecutor-General’s Office spokesperson Dalibor Skladan on the same day.



“On August 26, the Bratislava Prosecutor’s Office pressed charges of misuse of a public official’s powers and obstruction of justice against Police Corps President Peter K. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons] over the fact that he obstructed the apprehension of and execution of all subsequent criminal proceedings against indicted individuals, Matej Z. and Peter P.,” claimed Skladan.

Skladan added that the police chief was interrogated as a defendant. Kovarik in turn filed a complaint against the charges and bias of all prosecutors of the Bratislava Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On August 11, Kovarik declared that he stands behind his decision to interrupt the crackdown by the Internal Affairs Bureau (UIS) against the operation of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA), maintaining that UIS investigator Diana Santusova violated internal regulations and had no lawful authorisation for the crackdown.

Kovarik underlined that he had to make his decision quickly, as time was of the essence. He rejected accusations raised by some politicians about manipulation of law enforcement processes in the cases Purgatory and Stock Farmer. “Let’s have everything investigated in a lawful fashion, including activities of the UIS. I’ve got information that Santusova lied to her superior and had she proceeded by the book, we wouldn’t have been here today,” he added.

UIS carried out the crackdown in late July over suspicions of manipulation of witness testimonies in high-profile corruption cases.