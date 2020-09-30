Robert Sorl Appointed as Constitutional Court Judge

Bratislava, September 30 (TASR) – Robert Sorl has become a new judge of the Constitutional Court after President Zuzana Caputova appointed him to the post on Wednesday.

Sorl was elected by Parliament as a candidate for the post along with Miloslav Babjak.

The president in her speech praised the fact that the Constitutional Court is now completely staffed with Sorl’s appointment, i.e. it now has a full complement of 13 judges. “The two candidates who have been elected by Parliament obtained votes both from coalition and opposition MPs and were elected in the first round of the election. I believe that such a process for selecting candidates for vacant judicial posts will become a tradition in Slovakia so that the selection and election processes themselves will guarantee equal conditions and access to important judicial posts for all candidates, but also a dignified procedure.

Caputova also stressed that the Constitutional Court plays a decisive role in modernising Slovakia’s legal order. She expects the new judge and his colleagues to make independent decisions to the best of their knowledge and beliefs, with a sense of responsibility towards the republic and its citizens.

A vacant spot at the Constitutional Court appeared when judge Mojmir Mamojka resigned after it was stated in the media that he’d been in contact with controversial entrepreneur Marian K.