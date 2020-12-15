Santa: Police Investigating whether Pavol R. Was Really Attacked

Bratislava, December 15 (TASR) – The Supreme Court will preside over an appeal hearing for both former economy minister Pavol R. and businessman Marian K. at a single session in January, TASR learnt on Tuesday.

The hearing for both was originally set for Tuesday, but Pavol R. said that he was unable to attend after being allegedly injured in a street attack while jogging on Monday evening.

Marek Para, lawyer for both Pavol R. and Marian K., proposed that part of the hearing for Marian K., who was escorted to the court from prison, could take place on Tuesday. The prosecutor in charge, Jan Santa, agreed with this proposal, but the Supreme Court decided otherwise.

Santa called on the Supreme Court to examine Pavol R.’s sick note. “If an obstruction is confirmed, I believe that there’s a reason to remand Pavol R. in custody. Meanwhile, I’ve been saying since 2018 that there are reasons for prosecuting Pavol R. in custody,” said Santa, adding that the police are already investigating whether Pavol R. was really attacked.

According to Dennik N daily, Pavol R. has told the police that an unknown person poured an unidentified substance on him while he was jogging on Monday.

TASR has learnt that Pavol R. was treated in hospital in the Bratislava borough of Ruzinov and released on the same day.