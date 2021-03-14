SIS Director Vladimir Pcolinsky to Be Remanded in Custody

Bratislava, March 14 (TASR) – A pre-trial judge of the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Pezinok (Bratislava region) decided on Sunday that Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) director Vladimir Pcolinsky accused of corruption will be remanded in custody, STS spokeswoman Katarina Kudjakova reported on the same day, adding that the decision is not final.

“The STS pre-trial judge decided to remand V.P. in custody due to concerns that he could attempt to influence witnesses and continue with criminal activities, that is collusive and advance custody. The court rejected the request of the accused to replace the custody with the supervision of a probation and mediation officer. The decision is not final as the accused appealed it. The appeal will be decided by the Supreme Court,” said Kudjakova.

Pcolinsky’s lawyer Eva Misikova stressed that the investigator based the accusations only on the testimonies of two witnesses – penitents, former SIS deputy director Boris B. and ex-head of Financial Administration’s Criminal Office Ludovit M. [names abbreviated due to legal reasons] According to her, the investigator didn’t present any other evidence in the case of Pcolinsky’s alleged corruption. The deed reportedly happened in August last year. The money from entrepreneur Zoroslav K. was allegedly taken over by Ludovit M., who then allegedly handed it over to Boris B. According to the investigator, Boris B. allegedly shared it with Pcolinsky. Zoroslav K. reportedly paid €40,000 so that SIS stops eavesdropping and monitoring him.

Pcolinsky was detained by the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) on Thursday (March 11) morning due to suspicions of corruption. He has been serving in the post of SIS director since April 2020 as a We Are Family nominee.