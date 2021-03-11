SIS Head Pcolinsky Detained by NAKA

Bratislava, March 11 (TASR) – The National Crime Agency (NAKA) on Thursday morning detained head of the Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) Vladimir Pcolinsky, Dennik N daily has reported.

Meanwhile, news outlet aktuality.sk stated that the reason for the move, which was allegedly okayed by the Special Prosecutor’s Office, was that Pcolinksy allegedly accepted a bribe from entrepreneur Zoroslav K., who was eavesdropped on and monitored by SIS. “The intelligence service allegedly halted these activities at the behest of Pcolinsky and stopped dealing with [Zoroslav K.],” aktuality.sk wrote. Zoroslav K. has been in custody since October 2020.

USP spokeswoman Jana Tokolyova refused to provide more details regarding the case.

Pcolinsky, a We Are Family nominee, has been at the helm of the intelligence service since April 2020.