Special Prosecutor Dusan K. and Former Senior Police Officer Remanded in Custody

Bratislava, October 26 (TASR) – A judge for the preparatory proceedings at the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Pezinok (Bratislava region) decided late in the evening on Sunday that Special Prosecutor Dusan K. and former senior police officer Norbert P. [names abbreviated due to legal reasons] will be remanded in custody, TASR learnt from STS spokeswoman Katarina Kudjakova.



“A STS judge for the preparatory proceedings decided to take into custody two persons – D.K. and N.P., who are charged with the crime of setting up, masterminding and supporting a criminal group and other crimes. The reason for custody in the case of D.K. is the fear of possible influencing witnesses and continuing criminal activities, that is a collusive and advance custody. The reason to take into custody N.P. is the fear of possible escaping, influencing witnesses and continuing criminal activities, that is an escape, collusive and advance custody,” said the spokeswoman.

According to Kudjakova, the court did not accept the financial guarantee offered by Dusan K.’s wife or his written promise.

Dusan K. filed a complaint against the decision, which will be decided by the Supreme Court. In the case of N.P., the decision to take him into custody is valid. “We didn’t file a complaint,” his lawyer Ivan Kochansky told TASR.

Prosecutor-General First Deputy Viera Kovacikova decided to suspend the tenure of Special Prosecutor Dusan K. as of October 22.