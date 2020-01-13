Special Prosecutor Revoked Charges against Fico for His Statements on Mazurek

Bratislava, January 13 (TASR) – At the end of last year Special prosecutor Dusan Kovacik revoked the resolution on the charges pressed against former prime minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) for his statements concerning the conviction of ex-MP for the far-right LSNS party Milan Mazurek for his statements on the Roma, TASR was told by Special Prosecutor’s Office (USP) spokeswoman Jana Tokolyova on Monday, with the investigator expected to act in the matter and decide again.



“Given the stage of the proceedings, we won’t present details in order not to thwart the investigation or to complicate it,” Tokolyova told TASR.

An investigator of the National Crime Agency (NAKA) pressed charges against the ex-premier for three crimes – for defaming a race, nation and belief, for incitement to national, racial and ethnic hatred and for endorsement of the crime. In the event of his final conviction, the Smer-SD chairman can be sentenced to one to five years.