Special Prosecutor’s Office Releases Lawyer Marek P. from Custody

Bratislava, June 20 (TASR) – A supervisory prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (USP) decided on Monday to release from custody lawyer Marek P. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons], TASR learnt from a statement provided by spokesman for the Prosecutor-General’s Office Dalibor Skladan.



“By conducting relevant questionings, the reason for custody has disappeared, which is why a prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office released the accused from custody,” reported Skladan. A court stated only reasons for collusion custody of the defendant, which were to last until the questioning of precisely specified persons.

The National Crime Agency (NAKA) detained lawyer Marek P. on April 20 and charged him with the crime of setting up, masterminding and supporting a criminal group.