Supreme Court Extends Kajetan K.’s Custody Period until October 21

Bratislava, June 10 (TASR) – The Supreme Court has extended the period of custody for ex-head of the State Material Reserves Administration (SSHR) Kajetan K. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons] until October 21, 2021, Supreme Court spokesperson Alexandra Vazanova told TASR on Thursday.

Based on a prosecutor’s appeal, the Supreme Court scrapped a resolution issued by the Banska Bystrica-based Specialised Criminal Court, which originally extended Kajetan K.’s period of custody only until August 21, said Vazanova.

The former SSHR boss has been held in custody since April 2020 while being prosecuted on charges of money laundering and accepting bribes.