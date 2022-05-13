Supreme Court Releases Kalinak from Custody

Bratislava, May 13 (TASR) – The Supreme Court has released charged ex-interior minister Robert Kalinak from custody, overturning a previous decision of the Specialised Criminal Court.

The Supreme Court explained that while it finds the charges that have been pressed against Kalinak substantiated, it doesn’t see any reason for him to be remanded in custody.

Kalinak was remanded in custody by the Specialised Criminal Court on April 23 over concerns that he might influence witnesses, his co-charged and otherwise obstruct justice. He’s been charged under the National Crime Agency’s Operation Twilight, which has led to charges against him, ex-premier and Smer-SD leader Robert Fico and a few other individuals. According to the prosecution, Fico and Kalinak masterminded a criminal group, misused their powers and jeopardised confidential tax information while in office.