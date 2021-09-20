Two Journalists Charged with Compromising Confidential Information

Bratislava, September 20 (TASR) – The police have pressed charges of compromising confidential information against Dennik N daily journalists Konstantin Cikovsky and Monika Todova, Bratislava region police spoksman Michal Szeiff confirmed for TASR on Monday.

The story was broken first by Dennik N. According to the daily, the charges are related to the revealing of Peter Toth’s identity as a secret witness in the case of the murders of journalist Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, with Toth himself filing the criminal complaint. The charges state that Toth’s security was compromised due to the revelation.

“Peter Toth was and still is an accomplice, and it was in the public interest to let people know this,” stated Dennik N editor-in-chief Matus Kostolny.