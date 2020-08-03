Wanted Businessman Majsky Found at Psychiatric Hospital in Prague

Bratislava, August 3 (TASR) – Jozef Majsky, whose nine-year prison sentence for major fraud concerning non-banking institutions BMG Invest and Horizont Slovakia was confirmed by the Slovak Supreme Court last week and was subsequently sought via an international warrant, has been found by the Czech police at a psychiatric hospital in Prague, the Slovak police reported on Monday.



The police said that, according to the attending physician, Majsky is not capable of any actions and therefore remains in hospital. They will inform the public about further developments.

“Czech colleagues have started to inspect the places where the lawfully convicted Jozef Majsky could have stayed. The initial inspections did not lead to a desired result. Circumstantial evidence suggested that the convict had begun to hide. The police finally tracked him down at a psychiatric hospital in Prague,” wrote the police.

A senate of the Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 29) rejected Majsky’s appeal against a nine-year sentence for fraud concerning the bankruptcy of non-banking institutions Horizont Slovakia and BMG Invest. The decision of the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok (Bratislava region) as of 2015, which sentenced him to nine years in prison, therefore applies.