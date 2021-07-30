Danube Limes Added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Fuzhou, July 30 (TASR) – The number of Slovak sites included on the UNESCO World Heritage List has increased to eight, as the UNESCO World Heritage Committee on Friday decided to add the western part of Danube Limes, which includes two cultural monuments on Slovakia’s territory, to the list via a vote by secret ballot.

Danube Limes refers to the military frontier of the former Roman Empire that follows the course of the Danube River from the German state of Bavaria through Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania.

The list entry concerns only the western part of the frontier, stretching from the Bavarian town of Bad Goegging to the village of Iza in Slovakia. The site was jointly nominated by Slovakia, Germany and Austria.

The two cultural remains located in Slovakia are the Gerulata Roman military encampment in Bratislava and another such camp in Iza.