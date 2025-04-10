Liberation80: KVH Slovenska Brana Preparing Permanent Military Exhibition

Rybnik, April 10 (TASR) - The Slovenska brana (Slovak Gate) Military History Club (KVH) has been presenting the rich military history of the village of Rybnik in the district of Levice (Nitra region) and the adjacent microregion to the public since 2020.

The club, which is the successor to the no longer-existing KVH Levice, covers the activities of some 15 people engaged in the field of education, organising cultural and social events, as well as scientific and research activities.

The club is actively involved in restoring monuments, memorials and military graves. It also develops scientific and research activities, thanks to which these restorations can be carried out. It is also planning to create an educational trail that will illustrate the military events of the region in 1919, 1944 and 1945, said one of the club's founding members, Peter Kovac.

Club members, wearing period uniforms, also participate in various commemorative activities held on the occasion of the anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising and the end of WWII. They are currently preparing to open a historical exhibition in a former manor house in the village of Rybnik, which they would like to make available to the public to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII.

According to Kovac, they are trying to open it in the attic of the building mainly due to the absence of such publicly accessible exhibitions. "This location was a significant battlefield, both in the period of the First World War, but especially during WWII, when there was really heavy fighting here in February 1945," he said. Most of the artifacts that they want to show to the public come from this period.

Most of the exhibits being prepared come from the private collections of club members or from various municipal museums and memorial rooms. The exhibition will be available to the public based on request and free of charge. "The priority goal is to use these premises for primary and secondary schools and for educational activities," noted Kovac.