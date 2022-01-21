SNP Museum, Which Is Now under Defence Ministry, Enjoys Higher Budget

Banska Bystrica, January 21 (TASR) – A significant increase in the budget of the Slovak National Uprising (SNP) Museum in Banska Bystrica by 52 percent, preserved legal personality, no elimination, relocation or lay offs, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) stated on Friday following his visit to the museum to discuss with the museum management and employees the future, financing, development and planned projects after the SNP Museum was transferred under the Defence Ministry as of January this year.



“We’re aware of the importance of the SNP Museum; for the Defence Ministry and the soldiers, the legacy of the [Slovak National] Uprising is extremely strong. We’ll do everything to contribute to its better future,” stressed the minister.

According to Nad, in 2020 the museum received €2.22 million from the budget, last year €2.21 million and €2.15 million was planned for this year. “We’ve taken steps to increase it by more than €840,000, which is dedicated to capital expenditures, and thus to enhance the museum, plus additional €286,000 for standard maintenance. We’ve increased the museum’s budget to €3.28 million euros this year. This is a message for those who feared that the SNP Museum would suffer under the Defence Ministry,” said Nad.

“The outlook for our museum is promising. If we meet here in a year, I believe we’ll see specific steps that have moved us forward. For me as a historian, caring for collections is important, it’s one of the primary tasks,” said SNP Museum head Marian Uhrin.