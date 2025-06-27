Kalinak: Dozens of People Register for Defence Forces, Training Starts in July

Bratislava, 27 June (TASR) - More than 50 people have applied for the National Defence Forces (NDF), Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) said at a press conference on Friday, adding that the first training could start on 10 July.

Chief-of-General-Staff of the Slovak Armed Forces Daniel Zmeko stated that the monthly capacity of the training is several hundred people.

"The National Defence Forces is open to absolutely all men, women, boys, girls between 18-55 years of age, with an exception up to 65 years of age. Basically for anyone who is interested in being part of this community that is trying to protect the Slovak Republic," said the minister.

According to the defence minister, the Slovak Armed Forces is ready to organise the training in two centres - in the Turecky vrch facility near Bratislava and in Martin (Zilina region).

The NDF already has a commander, namely Colonel Ladislav Kisel. The headquarters will be located in the premises of the Slovak Armed Forces in Nitra. As he pointed out, the basic training consists of physical exercises, work with weapons, as well as protection against weapons of mass destruction.

Kalinak wasn't able to estimate the budget needed for the NDF. According to him, everything will depend on the interest. However, the estimated cost of one NDF member, according to him, is between €5,000-6,000. The minister pointed out that the project is cheaper than compulsory military service even in case of great interest.