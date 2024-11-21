Custody of Juraj C., Who Tried to Kill Premier, Extended by Four Months

Bratislava, November 21 (TASR) - Custody of Juraj C. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons], accused in the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), has been extended by four months, according to Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka's post on a social network on Thursday.

"In the criminal case of the murderous attack on the premier, the judge presiding over the preliminary proceedings of the Specialised Criminal Court today complied with the motion of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor-General's Office and extended the period of custody of accused J.C. by four months," stated Zilinka.

Juraj C. shot and seriously injured the prime minister following a government meeting in Handlova (Trencin region) on May 15. He was first charged with the particularly serious crime of premeditated murder committed at the attempt stage. At the beginning of July, the legal qualification was changed and the accused is being prosecuted for the particularly serious crime of terrorist attack.