Danko Lying Repeatedly and Knowingly, President Won't Comment on His Statements

Bratislava, 14 December (TASR) - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini will not comment on the statements made by junior coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) leader Andrej Danko, because he's been lying repeatedly and knowingly, TASR learnt from the Presidential Office's communications department on Sunday.

"Andrej Danko has been lying repeatedly and knowingly, he insults his political opponents, spreads hatred in society, and has been the biggest source of internal conflicts within the governing coalition from the very beginning, which is why Mr. President will not comment on his statements," stated the communications department.

Speaking on JOJ 24's discussion programme 'Politika 24' (Politics 24) on Sunday, Danko said he regrets that the head of state isn't siding with the coalition. According to him, Pellegrini wouldn't be president without the coalition's support. He also reproached the president for vetoing the law on the transformation of the Whistleblowers Protection Office into a new office.