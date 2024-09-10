Danko: Smer's Position in Terms of Parliamentary Chair Crucial for SNS

Bratislava, September 10 (TASR) - The Slovak National Party (SNS) appreciates the position of the Voice-SD party it announced it will hold during a possible no-confidence vote in Parliamentary Vice-Chair Michal Simecka (Progressive Slovakia/PS), but it expects its coalition partner to be more understanding of the political compromise on the issue of the post of House chair, SNS leader and Parliamentary Vice-Chair Andrej Danko said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"With the election of Peter Pellegrini as president, the political situation has changed, but the new colleagues from the Voice-SD leadership must also understand that politics is also about compromise," pointed out Danko in response to Tuesday's statements by the Voice-SD party, which insists on the wording of the coalition agreement. "Voice-SD, is not will willing to discuss the House chair post being held by someone else just because he wishes it," stated Voice-SD leader Matus Sutaj Estok.

The SNS leader counters that the situation in Parliament has changed with Pellegrini's election, claiming that Smer-SD is also leaning towards the SNS view. "SNS has the unequivocal support of Smer and Voice still claims that the situation hasn't changed, even though they have the president," said Danko, pointing to Fico's words that "he sees it in such a way that either Andrej Danko will be the House chair or Peter Ziga [Voice-SD] will remain at the helm of Parliament". Danko assured that the coalition will surely find a compromise. "I must say, however, that Smer's position in terms of parliamentary chair is very decisive for us," added the SNS chief.