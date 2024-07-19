Defence: First F-16 Fighter Jets to Land in Slovakia on Monday

Bratislava, July 19 (TASR) - The first two F-16 fighter jets will fly to Slovakia on Monday (July 22) evening, with a welcoming ceremony to be held at Kuchyna military airbase, where the fighters will be stationed on a temporary basis, TASR learnt from the Defence Ministry press department on Friday.

"Aside from Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD), the event will be attended by President Peter Pellegrini, Chief-of-General-Staff of the Slovak Armed Forces Daniel Zmeko and other distinguished domestic and foreign guests," stated the ministry.

The contract for 14 American F-16 C/D Block 70 fighters was concluded in late 2018, with the delivery of the aircraft delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fighters are slated to remain in Kuchyna until the reconstruction of Sliac military airbase is completed.