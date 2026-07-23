Defendant Bernard S.'s Testimony in 'Purgatory' Case Trial Took Three Days

Banska Bystrica, 23 July (TASR) - The trial in the 'Purgatory' case, which concerns allegations of the alleged formation and operation of a criminal group within the highest echelons of the police and security services between 2012-2018, continued at the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Banska Bystrica on Thursday.

The defendant, Bernard S. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons], who is also regarded as one of the key witnesses, gave evidence for the third day of the trial concerning all 20 counts of the indictment. He's pleaded guilty to five of the charges and denies one.

Bernard S., the former head of the National Financial Police Unit of the National Crime Agency (NAKA), described in detail how police investigations in specific cases were influenced and interfered with. He claims that he received instructions directly from Nitra-based businessman Norbert B. and then Police Corps president and current Parliamentary Vice-chair Tibor G. All orders went through him, and he reportedly provided them with regular updates on the status of proceedings, the progress of the investigation and individual actions taken.

"Today saw the conclusion of Bernard S.'s testimony, in which he stood by the statements that he made during the preliminary proceedings. The hearing will continue with statements from the defendants," said prosecutor Bohdan Celovsky.

Tibor G. is also due to give evidence on Monday (27 July). His lawyer Marek Para described Bernard S.'s testimony as absurd. "We must be patient and present evidence to show that this testimony is absurd," emphasised Para, adding that the more significant issues they wish to address are, in particular, the so-called acts of corruption.

According to Tibor G., many of Bernard S.'s claims contradict the objectively established evidence. "In my testimony, I'll be specific, not general, as we've just heard where it could be said that the witness's claims served solely to make the situation stink and nothing else," stated Tibor G.

"The client essentially confirmed his previous statements. In those parts where he deviated, he explained why he may have testified differently in his first statement compared to his subsequent ones," added Bernard S.'s lawyer Jan Dulovic.

In addition to Tibor G. and Norbert B., the defendants in the Purgatory case include former special prosecutor Dusan K., former Financial Administration chief Frantisek I., high-ranking officials of the now-defunct National Crime Agency (NAKA) Peter H., Marian Z., Robert K. and Milan M., and ex-police officer Roman S.

They are charged with setting up, orchestrating and supporting a criminal group, bribery and accepting bribes, and abusing public office. According to the indictment, the group was allegedly masterminded by Norbert B. Several of the defendants have publicly denied the charges on multiple occasions, describing the trial as politically motivated.