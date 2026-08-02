Police: Low Danube Water Levels Reveal Suspected WWII Ammunition

Virt, 2 August (TASR) - Falling water levels on the Danube River in the village of Virt, the district of Komarno (Nitra region), have revealed an unknown object believed to be WWII-era ammunition, Nitra Regional Police Directorate informed TASR on Sunday.

A response team of the Bratislava Police Presidium's Forensic and Criminal Investigation Institute is currently heading to the site to identify the object. Navigation on the Danube River has been suspended.

The report of the discovery of the object was received by the Batorove Kosihy district police department on Sunday. A police patrol immediately moved to the Danube River in the village of Virt, where the unidentified object was spotted. The patrol verified the report and confirmed its authenticity.

The police immediately took the necessary security measures at the scene. A police bomb disposal expert from the Emergency Police Unit of the Nitra Regional Police Directorate also arrived at the site to inspect the location where the object was found.