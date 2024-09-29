Democrats Launching Petition to Trigger Referendum on Shortening Electoral Term

Bratislava, September 29 (TASR) - The opposition extra-parliamentary Democrats party announced on Sunday that it's started collecting signatures to initiate a referendum on shortening the current electoral term.



According to Democrats, it's time to address demand from people who disagree with actions of the government of Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD). "This is a bold but also achievable plan," Democrats head Jaroslav Nad commented on the initiative, adding that it'll also give the public an opportunity to comment on the possibility of reestablishing the Special Prosecutor's Office and the National Crime Agency, which were both scrapped by the incumbent government.



Democrats vice-chair Juraj Seliga explained that the collecting of people's signatures isn't time-limited. "A petition is the only constitutional and democratic option we have at this moment if we want Robert Fico's government to end sooner," he said.



More information about the initiative can be found at stacilofica.sk.