Djuric: Most Fruitful Years of Serbia-Slovakia Cooperation Yet Ahead

Belgrade, 11 September (TASR) - The most fruitful years of cooperation between Slovakia and Serbia are yet ahead, Serbian caretaker Foreign Minister Marko Djuric stated on Friday at a reception at the Slovak embassy in Belgrade that marked Slovakia's Constitution Day and Armed Forces Day, TASR has reported, citing Serbia's Tanjug agency.

According to the Serbian minister, the relations have been built, layer by layer for centuries. "For us in this generation, it is, therefore, relatively easy to continue to build upon such a rich legacy. We want to do everything in our power to continue to advance this partnership and take it to an even higher level," he noted.

Djuric attributed the successful continuation of the cooperation to the "careful guidance" of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the Serbian Government, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and his "counterpart and friend" Juraj Blanar (both Smer-SD) in his capacity as Slovak Foreign Minister.

"He's an outstanding partner, a great friend and a strong advocate of the Slovak-Serbian partnership, and we're very grateful for your support for Serbia on its path to the EU. We're deeply grateful for your support and your understanding for Serbia's position when it comes to our territorial integrity and sovereignty - a matter that's very close to the hearts of so many Serbs," added Djuric.

The Serbian foreign minister announced the Serbian and Slovak embassies in Washington will soon host a joint exhibition that will present the rich cultural heritage of Serbia's Slovaks to the US and the entire world.

Djuric also hopes that a new Slovak House in Serbia will be opened soon as an important hub of Slovak culture and economy, and overall Slovak life in the country.