Drucker: Government-approved Education Package First Step of Changes

Bratislava, August 21 (TASR) - The approval of a package of school bills by the government is the first significant legislative step in the implementation of changes, Education Minister Tomas Drucker (Voice-SD) stated at a press conference on Wednesday, calling them a "velvet revolution in education".

Drucker announced that there will be further extensive changes next year.

"The government today passed a set of education laws that we've called a 'velvet revolution in education'. It contains dozens of very practical changes as well as innovative new changes," said the minister, noting that they are aimed at improving the quality, accessibility and effectiveness of Slovak education.

The minister further stated that the proposals aim to support projects designed to improve education in nursery, primary and secondary schools. "We've divided the tasks from the Government Manifesto into 40 projects that have their own teams, specific objectives and a clearly defined lines of accountability to the political leadership of the ministry," he added.

One of the main points of the package, according to him, is the introduction of normative financing for nursery schools as of 2025. Another important area is the optimisation of the secondary school network. The ministry is also proposing changes in the area of mental health and inclusion. In addition to these, it pointed to a compensation allowance and lifelong learning.