President Pellegrini Appoints 24 New University Professors

Bratislava, 5 June (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini appointed 24 new university professors on Thursday, handing over their appointment decrees to them at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

In his address to the newly appointed professors, he said that with the degree of professor comes not only honour and a justified sense of satisfaction or pride, but also an even greater share and sense of responsibility.

The head of state noted that the professors represent various disciplines, from natural sciences and technical disciplines to law, medicine and the humanities, not excluding theology, ethics and philosophy. "Regardless of whether the subject of your scientific research is the universe, the human soul or how machines work, you are all united by one common mission - expanding the boundaries of human knowledge and, along with that, educating the next generations of educated and insightful professionals; graduates ready to pursue their professions and thus contribute to the development of Slovak society," he said.

The president further stated that Slovakia's greatest wealth lies in its human potential - the knowledge and creativity of its people. According to him, its use determines not only the performance and competitiveness of the Slovak economy, but also the progress made by the country and its ability to face challenges and problems. This is especially the case nowadays, when Slovakia is affected by widespread negative trends.