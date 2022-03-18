Caputova in Favour of Gradual Reduction of Slovakia’s Dependence on Russian Gas

Bratislava, March 18 (TASR) – I’m in favour of gradually reducing Slovakia’s dependence on Russian gas, President Zuzana Caputova posted on a social network on Friday, adding that there is no need to worry about that.



“Gradual reduction of dependence on Russian gas is in Slovakia’s interest,” she wrote, pointing out that a cause for concerns is the current situation “when we’re held hostage to Russian interests in the energy field”.

According to the head of state, reducing the dependence doesn’t mean an immediate and complete shutdown of Russian gas but formation of new partnerships with other suppliers. “Lower dependence on a single supplier means more stable and predictable gas prices in the long run,” said Caputova.

The president points out that Russia uses gas as a political tool, so it’s an unreliable supplier. She notes that before the war the country systematically reduced our gas supplies, which in 2021 led to an increase in its price.

“It can’t be ruled out that Russia will stop gas supplies to Europe of its own free will. We must prepare for such a situation,” added the president.