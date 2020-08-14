Employees from High-risk Countries Will Have to Show Negative PCR Test

Bratislava, August 14 (TASR) – Employers will probably be obliged to prevent employees who come from high-risk countries from entering all their premises and workplaces if they fail to show a negative PCR test for COVID-19 and confirmation that they have registered with the relevant regional public health authority, said Slovakia’s chief hygienist Jan Mikas following an expert consilium session at the Government Office on Thursday (August 13).

Mikas noted that large firms and employers have been called on to update their pandemic plans and prepare for an increased number of employees infected by coronavirus. “This is because people often come to these companies from high-risk countries, bring the infection into a collective, into a firm, and then we have an enormous increase in the number of positive cases here,” stated Mikas.

Mikas said that this measure is mainly in the interest of firms, but talks with employers concerning the move are yet to be held.