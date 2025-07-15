Kuzela: Water and Formaldehyde Mixture Found in Colonoscopy Rinsing Container

Bratislava, 15 July (TASR) - A mixture of water and formaldehyde has been found in a rinsing container used for colonoscopy examinations, Bratislava-based St. Michael's Hospital director Ladislav Kuzela told a news conference held on Tuesday with Police Corps director Jana Maskarova in attendance, adding that two patients affected by this remain in hospital and that their condition is stable.

Kuzela declared that the hospital is safe for patients and that it has already filed a criminal complaint in connection with the incident.

At the same time, Kuzela denied claims that the hospital staff had made an error. "It is natural that we're all asking the same questions: how is it possible that such unusual complications occurred during routine colonoscopy examinations?; who unlawfully tampered with medical materials and added formaldehyde to the rinsing pump? I'm unable to answer these questions at the moment. We must wait for the official results of the investigation," said the director. He also denied the notion that the hospital is engaging in a cover-up, saying that the facts needed to be verified before the public is informed.

According to Kuzela, the hospital began taking action as early as on 25 June, when the first two problematic cases following examinations appeared. It had to suspend its endoscopy programme within the gastroenterology centre as a precaution after seven patients who underwent colonoscopy examinations exhibited non-standard reactions. The equipment used for colonoscopies was checked. This didn't reveal any technical problems regarding the equipment, but the hospital staff found remnants of a slightly odorous liquid. Tests on a sample taken later confirmed that it was a mixture of water and formaldehyde. The decision to suspend the endoscopy programme was made by a special committee set up for this purpose.

The director insisted that the hospital acted correctly and that the management's actions prevented further danger. An internal commission recommended that the hospital management should file a criminal complaint, which the director did on June 27.

On 30 June, Bratislava Municipal Court issued a warrant for the premises to be searched. In the evening of the same day, the police searched the examination room and seized colonoscopes and fluids, which were handed over to law-enforcement bodies for further examination.

The case is being investigated by the Bratislava Regional Police Directorate as a crime of bodily harm, said Maskarova.