Fico: Smer Wants to Tackle Lack of Doctors in Slovakia

Banska Bystrica, January 18 (TASR) – If Smer-SD makes it into the new government following the February 29 general election, it will focus on three main issues – support of pensioners and young families, and a growing lack of doctors in the country, said party chairman Robert Fico at a programme conference in Banska Bystrica on Saturday.



More specifically, Smer wants to introduce a 13th monthly pension amounting to €460 for each pensioner and 13th monthly family allowances due in August, before the beginning of every new school year in September.

According to Fico, Slovakia will be short of 3,000 doctors in 2024, despite the fact that the country has four universities producing doctors, but many of them leave for abroad after graduating. Considering that the state spends €50,000-55,000 for the education of each doctor, Fico said that he’ll propose that they should be given two options – either paying the bill after graduating, or staying in Slovakia for at least ten years.