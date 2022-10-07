Heger: EC Expected to Table Proposal for Capping Gas Prices in Two Weeks

Prague, October 7 (TASR-correspondent) – The European Council (EC) is expected to present a specific proposal to cap gas prices in two weeks, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) said following an informal summit of the EC in Prague on Friday, adding that the measure shouldn’t jeopardise the abundance of gas on the European markets.



According to Heger, the debate at the summit showed that all EU countries are aware of the urgency and the necessity for the EC to come up with a specific measure for capping prices of gas by October 20.

“Several of us, or maybe even everyone, clearly communicated that this need for price cuts is inevitable and urgent. Gas prices, on which electricity prices are based, are unaffordable for our economies,” Heger said, adding that the prices need to be reduced in order to compensate for the difference.

The informal EC summit followed Thursday’s meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Prague, at which European leaders focused on security, peace, energy, climate, migration and the economy.