Ivan Miklos to Be Member of Consultative Commission for Ukraine’s Reconstruction

Bratislava/Kiev, May 17 (TASR) – Former Slovak vice-premier and finance minister Ivan Miklos will be a member of the consultative commission at the National Council for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

“I was contacted by the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the secretary of this commission, the chairman of the financial affairs committee of the Ukrainian Parliament, Danylo Hetmancev,” Miklos confirmed for TASR on Tuesday.

He said that the body’s role is to provide consulting related to the restoration of the war-torn economy and infrastructure of Ukraine. The goal is to ensure the best use of foreign and domestic, public and private funding, loans, grants, but also war reparations.

“However, reforms will be important as well, as they must bring stability and predictability so that Ukraine can attract as much foreign direct investment as possible for its post-war recovery and modernisation,” added Miklos.

Miklos in the past served as chief economic advisor to then Ukrainian premier Volodymyr Groysman and he chaired the Strategic Advisory Group on the Support for Reforms in Ukraine.