Matovic Attends Online Summit with Xi, Protocol on Lamb Meat Export Signed

Bratislava, February 9 (TASR) – This year will be one of co-operation in agricultural diversity between China and countries of Central and Eastern Europe, with Slovakia having signed a protocol on exports of lamb meat to China, Slovakia’s Government Office told TASR on Tuesday.

The protocol was signed during an online summit of Chinese President Xi Jinping with top officials from 17 CEE countries, including Slovakia’s Prime Minister Igor Matovic.

The summit confirmed interest in multilateral co-operation, stated the Government Office. The issue of open and non-discriminatory access for goods and services to the Chinese market, mainly in the agriculture and food sectors, was high up on the agenda.

“Slovakia continues considering the 17+1 format as supplementary and firmly embedded in dialogue between the EU and China, which remains the main pillar of our co-operation,” said Matovic, adding that Slovakia views infrastructure as a key issue, mainly rail freight transport, apart from science, research and innovations. Slovakia’s efforts in this regard were also praised by Xi, stated the Government Office.

Meanwhile, Matovic welcomed China’s contribution to the global portfolio of vaccines against coronavirus, as well as China’s decision to become climate neutral.