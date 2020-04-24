Matovic: Coronavirus Developments Might Be Monitored at Regional Level

Bratislava, April 24 (TASR) – When adopting measures to help the Slovak economy, we should also continuously check and assess their implementation in practice, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) told a news conference dedicated to the conclusions of a meeting of the economic crisis management team held at the Government Office on Friday.

Medical developments in relation to the coronavirus situation when reopening the economy might be monitored at the regional and not only the nationwide level, with individual phases being differentiated. “If the situation in a particular region develops badly, the opening of new outlets there will have to be restricted, and some outlets might have to be closed so that regions fighting coronavirus in a better manner because they are adhering to hygiene rules better and have more respect for the set measures won’t suffer only because the attitude somewhere else in Slovakia is more lax,” said Matovic.

“This idea of looking at the potential opening of new outlets from the viewpoint of the regions, or maybe even districts, is very interesting. So, I’m curious to see what attitude epidemiologists take towards it,” stressed the prime minister.

Vice-premier and Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) shares the opinion that it will be important to look at regional measures in order to keep the coronavirus infection under control when opening up the Slovak economy. “In this way we’ll be able to test the relationship between opening up the Slovak economy and keeping the virus under control. If anything starts to happen, we’ll be able to regulate all developments in much more flexible manner,” stated Heger.