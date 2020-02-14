NATO to Use Slovak Communications Technologies

Bratislava, February 14 (TASR) – NATO will use Slovak communication technologies in its operations, as a Slovak company called Aliter Technologies has won a tender to supply information and communications technologies for the Communications Gateway Shelters system at the NATO Communication and Information Agency, TASR learnt from Aliter Technologies general director Peter Dostal on Friday.

The contract amounts to €5.5 million excluding VAT.

The Communications Gateway Shelters system serves to support NATO’s strategic command and control tasks and is deployed in operations in support of NATO’s multinational joint operational groups. “It’s an honour for our company that we can contribute to meeting the goals of ensuring collective defence of member states, including Slovakia,” stated Dostal.

Aliter Technologies is a technological company engaged in military and non-military crisis management solutions, ICT infrastructure and security. It’s already signed over 20 contracts with NATO. It’s also a contractor of large supra-national companies engaged in the defence and security industry and power sectors at home and abroad.