Election24: Harabin to Run Again for President, Will Submit Signatures on Friday

Bratislava, January 24 (TASR) - I will run again in this year's presidential election, former justice minister and ex-head of the Supreme Court Stefan Harabin stated at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that he wants to submit the signatures for his candidacy on Friday (January 26).

Harabin also ran in the presidential election in 2019 when he ended up third in the first round. "It's difficult to run for office again, to again put yourself, your attitudes and experience into a game called a political battle for the votes of the electorate," he said, noting that his decision is also motivated by an effort to heal the atmosphere in the area of justice.

The former Supreme Court chair is determined to defend the nation, homeland and state sovereignty. According to him, he won't allow Slovakia to be drawn into the war against Russia. "Our state interest is the state sovereignty of the Slovak Republic, good international relations, the peaceful existence of Slovakia, and a healthy economy," he pointed out. The messages of Harabin's campaign are peace, the dignity of Slovakia, law and justice for everyone, family and bread.

In connection with foreign policy, Harabin stated that Slovakia has no enemies and no territorial disputes with its neighbours. According to him, it is not interested in addressing issues with military force, either alone or in conjunction with other states against a third state.