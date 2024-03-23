Korcok: It's Important That President is Elected with High Turnout

Bratislava, March 23 (TASR) - It is important that the Slovak president is elected with a strong and high election turnout, stated presidential candidate Ivan Korcok after casting his ballot in the town of Senec (Bratislava region) on Saturday.

Korcok views it as most important that citizens use their constitutional right to vote and express their opinion. "Therefore, I thank all those who have already shown their attitude towards our country in this way," he said.

At the same time, he invited those who are still pondering on it to find the time and take part in the election.