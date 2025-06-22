Sutaj Estok at Voice-SD Congress: Slovakia Needs Balance and Prosperity

Poprad, 21 June (TASR) - In a speech he delivered at the working congress held by the Voice-SD party in Poprad (Presov region) on Saturday, its leader and Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok described the past 12 months as a year full of challenges, but also of courage and responsibility.

At the same time, Sutaj Estok warned against the continued polarisation of society, extreme political positions and populist efforts by the opposition to question the democratic order.

The Voice-SD leader recalled political opponents taking offence at each other and the loss of boundaries of decency that accompanied the political scene in Slovakia for many months after the assassination attempt on the premier. At the same time, he rejected ideological wars and pointed to the need for real solutions for people.

"Voice-SD is a responsible party, and so since the beginning we've been insisting that the consolidation should affect people as little as possible, especially those who need help. In such difficult times, richer and more successful ones must simply show higher level of solidarity," stated Sutaj Estok.

According to the Voice-SD leader, Slovakia must preserve the right to its own opinion. "Yes, we are part of the European Union and NATO, but we still have the right to say that we don't wish to be dragged into foreign conflicts," he said. However, Slovakia's exit from the European Union or NATO is a red line that Voice-SD will never cross, assured Sutaj Estok.

Voice-SD chooses issues to address "based on what people experience when their pay is late, when they are fired from their job, when they wait for hours in front of the emergency room or when they are concerned about their child," stated Sutaj Estok, adding that Slovakia needs balance and prosperity.

Voice-SD vice-chair and Labour Minister Erik Tomas, party vice-chair and Economy Minister Denisa Sakova, Health Minister and presidium member Kamil Sasko, Vice-premier for Recovery Plan and presidium member Peter Kmec and party vice-chair and Education Minister Tomas Drucker also delivered speeches at the congress.

Party founder and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini addressed the delegates at the congress via video.

The congress also elected presidium members whose mandates have expired. These were: Branislav Becik, Jan Blchac, Karol Janas, Peter Kalivoda, Peter Kmec, Lubica Lassakova, Peter Nahlik, Robert Puci, Dusan Tittel and Peter Ziga.

Branislav Ondrus and Lukas Pellegrini became new presidium members. Jan Ferencak wasn't nominated, nor was ex-minister of health Zuzana Dolinkova.