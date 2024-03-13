Election24:Matovic: President Shouldn't Have Power to Pardon Corruption Convicts

Bratislava, March 13 (TASR) - When the state faces the threat of the destruction of the rule of law and endangering of democracy, the president must use all powers invested in the presidential office to combat this. However, the president shouldn't enjoy the power to grant pardons to people sentenced for corruption crimes and any potential change to the electoral system would benefit the governing coalition only. This interview with Igor Matovic is a part of a series of interviews with candidates for the post of Slovak president.





-What do you view as the most important role of the Slovak president?-



It is to carry out the mandate fairly, honestly and to the benefit of all (decent) people.



-Which power of the president do you find to be the most important, and which one do you not plan to use, or think you should not have it?-



The president must use all of his or her powers when there's the threat of the destruction of the rule of law and the endangering of democracy. The president shouldn't enjoy the power to grant pardons to people sentenced for corruption crimes, as candidate [House Chair Peter] Pellegrini plans to do.



-Some political parties have spoken about the need for a change in the electoral system? Is this change needed? Would you sign off a change in the electoral system?-



If we wish to cement [Robert] Fico, [Norbert] Bodor, [Jaroslav] Hascak and co. in power for decades, the way it is in Hungary, feel free to change the electoral system. It will suit no one but the governing mafia.



-What is your attitude towards Slovakia's membership of NATO and the EU? We've been members of these organisations for 20 years.-



NATO is our greatest security insurance, without it we would have been constantly on pins and needles waiting for a moment when someone decides to take a bite out of Slovakia. Thanks to our EU membership, we're among the most developed countries of Europe and a dramatic majority of the people in Slovakia wishes this to remain so in the future as well.



-The president of the Slovak Republic also holds the post of commander of the armed forces. What is your stance on financing the army, its modernisation and strengthening, also in view of what's happening east of our borders?-



In light of developments east of our borders, investments into our defence are a must. Over the course of the past three years, Slovakia has finally managed to meet its international commitment to invest two percent of GDP into its defence.



-What is your opinion of aid to Ukraine? Do you support Ukraine's membership of the EU? The Union has okayed the start of accession talks.-



Helping war refugees and people in dire straits has been the right thing to do. We've been paid for our weapon supplies and that's the way it should be in the future as well. If Ukraine meets all requirements necessary for joining the EU, I don't see any problem in that.



-Should the president be a counterbalance to the government? Why?-



If the government is committing treason and destroying the rule of law, the way Fico's cabinet is at present, the president must intervene and take a stand against it.



A total of 11 candidates are running for the presidential post in this year's election. They are: Andrej Danko, Patrik Dubovsky, Krisztian Forro, Stefan Harabin, Ivan Korcok, Marian Kotleba, Jan Kubis, Igor Matovic, Milan Nahlik, Peter Pellegrini and Robert Svec.





NOTE: TASR has asked all 11 presidential candidates for interviews.



