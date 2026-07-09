Englishman Impersonator Investigated Over Fake UK Driving Licence

Bratislava, 9 July (TASR) - Police have launched a criminal investigation over the suspicion of forgery in the case of a 34-year-old Bratislava man who pretended to be an Englishman, TASR learnt from Bratislava regional police spokesperson Michal Szeiff on Thursday.



A police patrol stopped the driver shortly after 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday, 8 July, on Roznavska Street in Bratislava.



The man spoke to officers in English and presented what appeared to be a United Kingdom driving licence. However, as the photograph on the licence did not match the driver's appearance, officers became suspicious about the authenticity of the information he had provided.

During the check, they also noticed a firearm inside the vehicle.



A breath test was negative for alcohol, but a roadside drug screening test returned positive results for amphetamine and methamphetamine. The man was subsequently taken to hospital for a toxicological examination.



"While waiting for the test results, the man suddenly started speaking Slovak," Szeiff said.



Police then established that the suspect was a 34-year-old man from Bratislava who is subject to a final court-imposed ban on driving motor vehicles. The driving licence he had originally presented was found to be counterfeit.

