EPElections24: Survey Shows Highest Support for Smer-SD, PS and Voice-SD

Bratislava, June 4 (TASR) - Had the European Parliament (EP) elections been held in late May, Smer-SD would have won them on 22.5 percent of votes, followed by Progressive Slovakia (PS) on 20.6 percent and Voice-SD on 14 percent, according to an online survey conducted by Median SK agency.

Also making it to the EP would have been the far-right Republic party on 9.4 percent, Christian Democrats (KDH) on 7.2 percent, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on 7 percent and 'Slovakia' party and 'For the People' parties on 6.6 percent.

Left outside the EP would have been the Democrats (4.9 percent), Magyar Szovetseg (3.3 percent), the Slovak National Party (SNS - 2.3 percent) and the far-right LSNS (1.4 percent).

Forty-four percent of respondents declared their willingness to definitely take part in the EP elections, while 15 percent tends to go to polling stations. Twenty percent said that they probably won't take part in the upcoming elections and 21 percent definitely won't go to vote. Determination to go vote was mostly declared by citizens aged 60+ and residents of Trencin, Nitra and Zilina regions.

The survey was carried out between May 21 and 27 on a sample of 1,006 respondents.