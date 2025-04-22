President Pellegrini to Attend Pope Francis's Funeral at Vatican

Bratislava, April 22 (TASR) - I will attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday (April 26), President Peter Pellegrini announced after signing the book of condolences for the Pope's death, adding that representatives of the Catholic Church will travel with him in the government aircraft.

"We'll go only in a very narrowed delegation. We'll see if someone from Parliament and the government will accompany me. We'll conclude this in the next few moments," said Pellegrini, adding that he'll remember the Pope as a good man and also for the great gestures that he was able to make during his time in office.

Pope Francis died on Monday (April 21) morning at the age of 88. He had been the head of the Catholic Church since March 2013.