Experts Concerned about Current State of Nature Conservation

Bratislava, November 26 (TASR) - According to the scientific community in Slovakia, the administration of the Environment Ministry and its appointees have committed many errors, and so scientific organisations have signed an open letter addressed to President Peter Pellegrini, the government and Parliament.



The scientists criticised the dismissal of more than 50 experts from senior posts in organisations subordinate to the Environment Ministry and the adoption of an amendment to the Nature Protection Act that the experts described as harmful. They believe that these moves result from the professional incompetence of the ministry's leadership as well as an effort to deliberately weaken nature protection in Slovakia in order to promote the unchecked exploitation of natural resources. They argue that the ministry has failed to fulfil its primary role, i.e. to protect nature.



The experts believe that the ministry is being managed in opposition to current scientific knowledge and trends in conservation. The resulting negative activities include, for example, promoting logging in mountain forests instead of leaving them to develop naturally, abandoning proven methods for preventing conflicts and educating the public about coexistence with large carnivores, resuming the hunting of such animals, promoting the construction of new hydroelectric dams, and creating and nurturing conflicts between conservationists and various groups such as farmers, water managers, foresters, private landowners and people who visit the countryside.



According to the scientific community, the citizen's constitutional and international right to a favourable environment is now being seriously violated. If these issues persist, Slovakia stands to lose millions of euros from the recovery plan and EU funds, and the country could face heavy fines.



The experts are therefore calling on the government to "immediately halt the subversion of nature conservation and to hold those responsible personally accountable". At the same time, they demand that all wrongdoing and the damage done to the environment should be rectified.



They are also urging the president to use his constitutional powers and duties to protect the environment, which, according to the scientists, includes vetoing controversial legislative proposals and challenging them at the Constitutional Court. In addition, they are calling on members of Parliament to adopt and approve legislative regulations that will support, rather than undermine, environmental protection and strengthen the legislature's role in this regard.