Fico Aiming to Visit Normandy on Monday to Mark Landings Anniversary

Bratislava, August 23 (TASR) - Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said on Friday that he wants to visit Normandy on August 26 in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings that took place during the Second World War on June 6, 1944.



The premier was originally supposed to attend a commemorative ceremony concerning the Normandy landings at Omaha Beach in June, but the assassination attempt on him in May and the subsequent rehabilitation process prevented him from going at that time.



"I want to lay a wreath of thanks on the grave of both a British soldier and an American soldier. I don't see any difference. Every single sacrifice that was made in the fight against fascism should be respected," said Fico, adding that he will go on to attend the celebrations of the Slovak National Uprising (SNP) in Banska Bystrica on August 29.



The Normandy landings, also known as Operation Neptune, were the largest naval invasion in history. Approximately 160,000 troops from the UK, USA, Canada, France and other allied countries took part. The operation marked the beginning of France's liberation from the Nazis and paved the way for victory on the Western Front in WWII.