Fico Believes that Police Will Investigate All Variants of Kuciak's Murder

The police should also investigate other versions regarding the murders of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated on RTVS's politics programme 'Sobotne dialogy' (Saturday Dialogues) on the occasion of the recent sixth anniversary of the murders.

Fico also said that the murders were an execution and rejects the abuse of the deaths of the young people for political purposes.

"I believe that when we finish the cleaning at the National Crime Agency [NAKA] and the Special Prosecutor's Office [USP] the police must return to the versions that weren't investigated at all, that is, who is actually behind it," said the premier, reiterating that during the investigation there were several variants regarding the client and the motive.

Fico asked why the police didn't investigate them. He thinks that for the past three years, the country's leadership has been comfortable with the version that Fico's former government was behind the murder.