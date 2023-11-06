Fico: Culture Must Return to Spirit of National Traditions and Heritage

Bratislava, November 6 (TASR) - The Culture Ministry must return to a spirit of and strengthening of the cultural traditions and heritage of the Slovak nation, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) and Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (a Slovak National Party nominee) concurred following the premier's visit to the ministry on Monday.

Fico views the Culture Ministry as extremely important for Slovakia. In this connection, he asked the minister to ensure that the ministry under her leadership pays a great deal of attention to making visible the legacy of the most important milestones, events and figures in the history of Slovaks. "Please, pay attention to the traditions of Great Moravia and Saints Cyril and Methodius, to the revolutionary years 1848 and 1849, to important Slovak figures. Don't forget such significant events and dates as July 17, the Day of the Adoption of the Declaration on the Sovereignty of Slovakia," he said.

Fico expects that the philosophy of the ministry will be completely different from that of the previous three years and that the ministry will return to the "spirit of the Slovak nation". He expressed his belief that the team chosen by the new minister will be able to carry this out. "Though smaller and working under difficult financial conditions, this ministry can do more for Slovakia than several other ministries put together," stated the premier. He admitted that some questions concerning the area of culture await rather tough discussions, mentioning the public-service mission of public-broadcaster RTVS as one these.

Simkovicova confirmed accord in the vision of the ministry's activities. She also views focusing on national culture and its traditions while respecting the cultures of other nations to be the basis. "However, respect for other cultures doesn't mean mixing them with the Slovak one. If we are to be recognised as a nation with its own culture, let's put our figures, our traditions, our history in the foreground," she said, stating that the ministry will contribute towards reducing the polarisation of society.

In addition to the Culture Ministry, Fico is scheduled to visit the Defence and Finance Ministries on Monday.