Fico Discusses in Brussels Transit of Azerbaijani Gas via Ukraine

Brussels, February 3 (TASR-correspondent) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) confirmed on Monday evening, after returning from an informal summit of EU member states on defence, that he had also met with EU Energy and Housing Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, with whom he discussed the transport of Azerbaijani gas to Slovakia via Ukraine.

The premier said that the heads of governments and states at informal talks had discussed the possibility of a trade war between the EU and the USA in view of the various decisions being taken by US President Donald Trump. Fico also added that pressure was felt in the negotiations to increase defence spending in Europe.

The Slovak prime minister also pointed out that after he was unable to land in Brussels last week for technical reasons, he followed up on previous discussions with Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen as part of the defence negotiations.

"We again discussed gas for Slovakia. Together with the European Commission, we're working on an alternative of importing gas from Azerbaijan to Slovakia, which would ensure a good, quality gas supply for our country in terms of internal consumption," he said, adding that this would help to gradually influence the transit of gas through Ukraine. He noted that good news for Slovakia will come in a short time.

Commissioner Jorgensen posted on social media that he's continuing discussions with the Slovak prime minister on energy issues, with both sides looking for solutions to mitigate the end of gas transit and secure the supply of this raw material, in line with the EU's RepowerEU programme.