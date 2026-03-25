Fico: €400 Diesel Limit Working, Government Aims to Continue with It

Bratislava/Velke Zaluzie, 25 March (TASR) - The government's measure establishing a €400 refuelling limit for diesel per vehicle is working, and the government intends to maintain it, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) told a briefing following the government's away session held in Velke Zaluzie (Nitra region) on Wednesday.

"We discussed the €400 per tank limit, and, after a fairly serious discussion, we agreed to keep this limit in the government regulation. Anyone arriving with a large vehicle will only be able to refuel with diesel up to €400. Today, this means some 230 or 240 litres of diesel," explained Fico.

At this moment, stated Fico, the Slovnaft refinery is managing to supply the Slovak market with fuel. "If this madness goes on, if this obsessive hatred towards Russian oil and gas persists, then we'll have to prepare for a situation in which everything will be pricier," stressed Fico.

"Should upward price pressure occur, we can't remain at €1.57 (per litre) in Slovakia when the prices elsewhere will be at €2.50. It simply doesn't work like that. Right now, we don't need to worry about supply shortages; what we fear are price shocks. For now, fuel is available," said Fico.

He announced that the Finance Ministry will review the price of diesel on Thursday morning (26 March). "We'll once again calculate the diesel price for foreign nationals based on the average prices of three neighbouring countries. So far, it seems that [introducing the measures] was the right decision, ensuring at least supply stability in Slovakia and a sufficient amount of the commodity," noted Fico.

