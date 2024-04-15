Fico: Government to Deal with New Military Hospital in Presov on Wednesday

Bratislava/Presov, April 15 (TASR) - The government should deal with the issue of construction of a new military hospital in Presov at its session on Wednesday (April 17), Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) told a news conference following an inspection day at the Health Ministry on Monday.

"Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova (Voice-SD) will submit a material where we give a free hand to the defence minister so that he can start taking all necessary measures related to the construction of a new military medical complex as of Wednesday, if approved by the cabinet," announced Fico. He welcomed the fact that the Defence Ministry has money for this project.

At the same time, Dolinkova believes that the government will made a decision on a new national university hospital in Bratislava by the end of this month. "I would like to present this concept to the government maybe in a week or two as well," said the minister.

The premier was also interested in other projects concerning the reconstruction and construction of hospitals due to be covered from the recovery plan. He asked the minister to check the progress of the works in person.

Fico and Dolinkova also dealt with the issue of settlement of hospital debts. According to Fico, the government will only approve further debt settlement if the minister comes up with a sufficient list of systemic measures that will minimise the likelihood of the current situation repeating itself. He doesn't want to 'pour' money into the sector for the sixth time, settle hospital debts "only to find out in a few months or a year that we are in the same situation as we are now". Dolinkova said that the ministry's budgetary council is holding talks on terms of settlement of hospital debts on Monday.

The premier asked Dolinkova to carry out an in-depth audit of the state-run health-insurance company VsZP and its operation after 2020. "Every single contract that has been signed must be audited as to what extent it was advantageous or disadvantageous, and if it is a contract that 'stinks', it must be immediately terminated and scrapped," noted Fico. Dolinkova said that the audit is currently being carried out by the Supreme Audit Office. "It's outcome will be available to us at the turn of June and July," she said.

They also raised the issue of the lack of graduates from medical universities. In this connection, Fico wants to talk to all university rectors about how to re-distribute money. "If we need more doctors, more money must go to the education of doctors and we won't produce school graduates that our country doesn't need," stated Fico, adding he views it a prime ministerial issue.

At the same time, Fico supported Dolinkova in a patient dialogue with all representatives of the sector and called on her to continue it.